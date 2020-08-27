Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD spikes with USD slide then reverses sharply

Gold set to rally beyond BIS options expiry

According to Andrew Maguire, the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) are aggressively weighing on gold ahead of the upcoming BIS options expiry.

The precious metals expert believes the BIS are ensuring gold is comfortably south of the $2000 mark ahead of the August 31st event, which will be settled Friday 28th August, due to the disruption of UK holidays.

As Andrew Maguire sees it, all footprints of the counterintuitive selling the COMEX experienced on August 12th and 18th, lead back to the Central Bank's Gold trading desk.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD reverses sharply from weekly highs, falls to $1910

Gold prices are down for the day after a wild ride following the Federal Reserve updates to its statement on goals and monetary policy strategy. Initially, XAU/USD jumped to $1,976/oz hitting the highest level in a week but it then pulled back falling to as low as $1,909. As of writing, the yellow metal is hovering around $1,925 down $25 for the day.

The moves in gold followed the greenback that during Fed’s Powell presentation tumbled but then, more than recovered. The DXY fell to weekly lows at 92.44 and more recently printed a fresh daily high at 93.30.

