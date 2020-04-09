Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD spikes to fresh session tops, closer to $1660 level

Gold Futures: Extra gains appear on the cards

According to preliminary figures for Gold futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose by just 420 contracts on Wednesday, while volume went down by more than 89K contracts, reversing two builds in a row. Read more...

Gold spikes to fresh session tops, closer to $1660 level

Gold finally broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and spiked to fresh daily tops, around the $1658 region in the last hour.

Following a directionless trading action over the past two trading sessions, the precious metal gained some positive traction on Thursday and the uptick seemed unaffected by the prevailing risk-on mood. Read more...