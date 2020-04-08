Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD solid in the $1600's as QE keeps demand for the precious metal up

Gold holds its game in the $1640s post benign FOMC minutes

Gold has stuck to a tight range in the moments after the release of the Fed minutes, slightly bid on the session having travelled from low of $1,640 and $1,657 so far on the day. At the time of writing, Gold is trading at $1,648.60.

First of all, the Federal Reserves minutes have stated that there is extreme uncertainty about the outlook, adding, that trading conditions across a range of markets were severely strained and that rates will remain at zero throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

XAUUSD – Holding above broken resistance now acting as support

Both long-term and short-term bias are bullish and if bulls can defend this support zone successfully, another bullish impulsive move is likely, with 1690 being the next area of resistance to look out for. Should price break back below 1630 on the other hand, the next short-term support starts coming in at around 1580.

