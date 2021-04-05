Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD snaps two-day uptrend above $1,700 on US dollar recovery

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays in consolidation phase below $1,730

The XAU/USD pair is moving up and down in a tight range below $1,730 on Monday as the trading action remains choppy on Easter Monday. As of writing, gold was down 0.2% on a daily basis at $1,736.

On the four-hour chart, the 100-period SMA is located just a little below the price, limiting the downside for the time being. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the same chart is moving sideways around 60, suggesting that gold stays neutral with a bullish bias in the short term. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD snaps two-day uptrend above $1,700 on US dollar recovery

Gold prints a corrective pullback from an intraday low of $1,723 to around $1,725, down 0.23% intraday, during the early Monday. Even so, the yellow metal drops for the first time in three days as the US dollar trims Friday’s losses amid fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) fears and a lack of major data/events during the Easter Monday holiday.

Having recovered from 92.83 on Friday, the US dollar index (DXY) picks up bids to 93.01 by press time. While strong US employment figures and a pullback in the US Treasury yields could be spotted for the greenback’s recovery moves on Friday, the latest run-up in the US 10-year bond coupon seems to renew reflation fears and favor the USD due to its safe-haven allure. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sees no big catalyst to the upside – TDS

Gold’s recovery appears to have no big catalysts while the US dollar continues to rule the roost, TD Securities head of global strategy Bart Melek said in an interview with Kitco News.

"We were below $1,680, now we are in recovery mode – above $1,728. I don't see a big catalyst to the upside at this stage. For the time being, we are range-bound." Read more...