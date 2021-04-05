Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD snaps two-day uptrend above $1,700 on US dollar recovery

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays in consolidation phase below $1,730
The XAU/USD pair is moving up and down in a tight range below $1,730 on Monday as the trading action remains choppy on Easter Monday. As of writing, gold was down 0.2% on a daily basis at $1,736.
On the four-hour chart, the 100-period SMA is located just a little below the price, limiting the downside for the time being. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the same chart is moving sideways around 60, suggesting that gold stays neutral with a bullish bias in the short term. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD snaps two-day uptrend above $1,700 on US dollar recovery
Gold prints a corrective pullback from an intraday low of $1,723 to around $1,725, down 0.23% intraday, during the early Monday. Even so, the yellow metal drops for the first time in three days as the US dollar trims Friday’s losses amid fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) fears and a lack of major data/events during the Easter Monday holiday.
Having recovered from 92.83 on Friday, the US dollar index (DXY) picks up bids to 93.01 by press time. While strong US employment figures and a pullback in the US Treasury yields could be spotted for the greenback’s recovery moves on Friday, the latest run-up in the US 10-year bond coupon seems to renew reflation fears and favor the USD due to its safe-haven allure. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sees no big catalyst to the upside – TDS
Gold’s recovery appears to have no big catalysts while the US dollar continues to rule the roost, TD Securities head of global strategy Bart Melek said in an interview with Kitco News.
"We were below $1,680, now we are in recovery mode – above $1,728. I don't see a big catalyst to the upside at this stage. For the time being, we are range-bound." Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1723.29
|Today Daily Change
|-6.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1729.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.71
|Daily SMA50
|1771.11
|Daily SMA100
|1815.55
|Daily SMA200
|1859.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1730.68
|Previous Daily Low
|1705.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1721.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1715.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1713.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1697.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1688.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1738.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1762.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends advance beyond 1.1750 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD trades higher in range, nearing the 1.1800 level as rallying equities put some pressure on the greenback. US Treasury yields are also up, may see the USD changing course later today.
GBP/USD trades at two-week highs above 1.3850
The Pound outperforms major rivals against the greenback, extending gains in thin holidays trading. GBP/USD up on UK speedy vaccination and eased lockdown majors.
XAU/USD stays in consolidation phase below $1,730
XAU/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction. $1,720 aligns as key support in the near-term. Additional gains are likely if gold manages to break above $1,735.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Services PMIs, Fed minutes dominate light data calendar
German CPI dipped to 0.5% in March, matching the forecast. This was down from 0.7% a month earlier. Eurozone CPI slowed slightly in March. Headline inflation slowed from 1.4% to 1.3%, while Core CPI dropped from 1.1% to 0.9%.