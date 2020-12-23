Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD snaps three-day downtrend amid US stimulus concerns

With Dovish Powell, can gold shine again?

Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded dovish during his press conference on December 16, where he gave a market update after the Fed's monetary policy meeting. The Fed will remain accommodative for a long time, which should support gold prices.

Last week was full of important events. First, both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines received emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration . In consequence, the first COVID-19 vaccination in the United States has already taken place, which is great news for America, as it marks the beginning of the end of the pandemic .

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD snaps three-day downtrend amid US stimulus concerns

Gold recedes from intraday top of $1,867.60 to $1,865.40 amid fresh chatters over the US coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package and government spending during early Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal marks 0.20% intraday gains, the first positive move since last Thursday.

Following US President Trump’s threat to use a veto over the recently passed covid stimulus and government funding of around $2.3 trillion, US House Speaker Pelosi said, “Democrats are ready to bring $2,000 direct checks to the floor this week by unanimous consent.”

This raises uncertainty over the much-awaited aid package that earlier got the US Congress back-up and propels the US dollar, while also weighing on the gold prices. However, challenges to the risks, mainly emanating from Brexit and UK’s virus conditions are likely to keep the US dollar on the bids due to its risk-safety nature.

