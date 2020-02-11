Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD snaps four-day winning streak, eyes on 200-bar SMA

Gold Price Analysis: Snaps four-day winning streak, eyes on 200-bar SMA

Gold prices decline to the intra-day low of $1,570.35 by the press time of early Tuesday. While repeated failures to hold the break of 50% Fibonacci retracement of early-January portrays the bullion’s weakness, bullish MACD and sustained trading above 200-bar SMA check the sellers.

That said, the precious metal is currently extending the pullback towards a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $1,565 before visiting a 200-bar SMA level of $1,556.50.

Gold continues to shine-on in the face of the coronavirus

The price of gold has been holding in its February bullish correction with a high of $1,576.98 having travelled from a low of $1,568.13, +0.30% at the time of writing – futures ended the day higher for a fourth consecutive gain.

The economic impact on China due to the fast-moving outbreak of the coronavirus is taking its toll on investor's risk appetite and safe-haven asset classes, such as the precious metals are underpinned due to the flows and lower rates of interest in the bond markets. Investors are more inclined to invest in gold at times of lower yield, especially when there are fragilities in global equity prices.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1571.21 Today Daily Change -2.61 Today Daily Change % -0.17 Today daily open 1573.82 Trends Daily SMA20 1565.94 Daily SMA50 1528.55 Daily SMA100 1506.63 Daily SMA200 1460.59 Levels Previous Daily High 1577.05 Previous Daily Low 1568.06 Previous Weekly High 1594.01 Previous Weekly Low 1547.56 Previous Monthly High 1611.53 Previous Monthly Low 1517.1 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1573.62 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1571.49 Daily Pivot Point S1 1568.9 Daily Pivot Point S2 1563.99 Daily Pivot Point S3 1559.91 Daily Pivot Point R1 1577.89 Daily Pivot Point R2 1581.97 Daily Pivot Point R3 1586.88



