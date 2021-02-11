Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD snaps four-day uptrend as risks dwindle amid a quiet session

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers flirt with 200-HMA amid downbeat Sino-American headlines

Gold remains depressed around $1,837, down 0.30% intraday, during the early Thursday. The yellow metal recently refreshed the day’s low to $1,834.10 following the news concerning talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

While US President Biden kept American dislike for Chinese policies, Beijing warned over Washington’s meddling in the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang issues.

Read more ..

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD snaps four-day uptrend as risks dwindle amid a quiet session

Gold drops to $1,839.30 in its latest declines, down 0.12% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal drops for the first time in the last five days as markets turn risk-averse even as Asian majors are on a holiday.

The downbeat mood could have taken clues from Wednesday’s performance of Wall Street as the equity bulls seem tired of waiting for the US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief stimulus despite recent progress.

Read more ...