Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD snaps four-day uptrend as risks dwindle amid a quiet session

Gold remains depressed around $1,837, down 0.30% intraday, during the early Thursday. The yellow metal recently refreshed the day’s low to $1,834.10 following the news concerning talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

While US President Biden kept American dislike for Chinese policies, Beijing warned over Washington’s meddling in the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang issues. 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD snaps four-day uptrend as risks dwindle amid a quiet session

Gold drops to $1,839.30 in its latest declines, down 0.12% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal drops for the first time in the last five days as markets turn risk-averse even as Asian majors are on a holiday.

The downbeat mood could have taken clues from Wednesday’s performance of Wall Street as the equity bulls seem tired of waiting for the US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief stimulus despite recent progress. 

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 26.86
Today Daily Change -0.15
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 27.01
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.2
Daily SMA50 25.79
Daily SMA100 24.92
Daily SMA200 23.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.53
Previous Daily Low 26.82
Previous Weekly High 30.07
Previous Weekly Low 25.9
Previous Monthly High 27.92
Previous Monthly Low 24.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.41
Daily Pivot Point S3 26
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 27.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 28.13

 

 

AUD/USD attempts recovery towards 0.7750 after Biden-Xi phone call

AUD/USD bounces back towards 0.7750 after the Biden-Xi phone call lifts the market mood. The aussie also takes cues from the upbeat comments on the economy from Australia's Treasury Secretary. The S&P 500 futures have erased losses to regain 3,900. 

Gold sellers flirt with 200-HMA amid downbeat Sino-American headlines

Gold remains depressed around $1,837, down 0.30% intraday. The yellow metal recently refreshed the day’s low to $1,834.10 following the news concerning talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

DOGE fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing

Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089.

GBP/USD: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus

GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018 marked the previous day. The cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04.

US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00

US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.

