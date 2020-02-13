Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD slips below 21-day SMA to register three-day losing streak

Gold ekes out gains as markets turn risk-off

Gold is finding love in Asia amid signs of risk aversion in the equity and currency markets. At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,570 per Oz, representing a 0.30% gain on the day.

The futures on the S&P 500 are currently down 0.30% and so is the price of WTI oil. Japan’s Nikkei is also reporting a 0.10% drop. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen is drawing bids against the commodity dollars – AUD, NZD and CAD.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1570.07 Today Daily Change 2.81 Today Daily Change % 0.18 Today daily open 1567.26 Trends Daily SMA20 1567.56 Daily SMA50 1532.23 Daily SMA100 1507.63 Daily SMA200 1463.44 Levels Previous Daily High 1570.52 Previous Daily Low 1561.99 Previous Weekly High 1594.01 Previous Weekly Low 1547.56 Previous Monthly High 1611.53 Previous Monthly Low 1517.1 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1565.25 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1567.26 Daily Pivot Point S1 1562.66 Daily Pivot Point S2 1558.06 Daily Pivot Point S3 1554.13 Daily Pivot Point R1 1571.19 Daily Pivot Point R2 1575.12 Daily Pivot Point R3 1579.72

Gold: Slips below 21-day SMA to register three-day losing streak

Gold stays under pressure while taking rounds to $1,566 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The bullion has been on a soft footing off-late amid concerns that China’s coronavirus is a short-term challenge to the markets and that the macro fundamental recovery is expected then after.

Although China’s epidemic is likely to have broad economic impacts, the diminishing rate of contagion is what pushes the global central bankers from the US, Europe and New Zealand to term it as a short-term challenge.

