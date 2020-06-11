Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD slips back below $1730 as US dollar rebounds

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slips back below $1730 as US dollar rebounds
Gold (XAU/USD) has breached the 1730 level ahead of the European session, as the bears fight back control amid resurgent US dollar demand across the board. The yellow metal pauses its three-day relief rally and extends correction from weekly highs of 1739.96 reached in early Asia, as risk-off market mood intensifies and reinforces the haven demand for the US dollar across its main peers. Having said that, the US dollar index stages a solid comeback from post-Fed decision lows of 95.75 to now print daily tops near 96.30, up 0.36% on the day.
The souring sentiment on the global equities is mainly due to the grim US economic outlook predicted by the US Fed Chair J. Powell after the central bank pledged to continue bond-buying to support the economy.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1729.82
|Today Daily Change
|-8.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|1737.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1723.75
|Daily SMA50
|1703.96
|Daily SMA100
|1647.14
|Daily SMA200
|1572.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1739.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1708.28
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1720.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1717.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1697.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1685.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1749.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1760.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1780.65
Asia FX & Gold: FOMC game plan was interrupted by 2,504 new coronavirus cases today in Texas
Gold was mostly steady in European and Asian trading, with prices turning higher under a broadly – but not absolutely – favorable climate in the US. The USD remained on the defensive early on, and yields eased slightly lower. The Fed's actions and statement was a positive elixir to gold, as lower for longer interest rates provided enough reason for the yellow metal go higher – without the FED changing their game plan.
