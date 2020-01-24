Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD slides to session low, below $1560 level

Gold may continue uptrend above 1563.6 with target to 1568

Sideways: The pair is trading along an sideways trend between support 1555.6 and resistance 1563.3

Uptrend: The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1563.3, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1568.

Downtrend: An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1555.6, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1550. Read more...

Gold slides to session low, below $1560 level

Gold edged lower through the early European session on Friday and is currently placed near daily lows, around the $1558 region.

The precious metal continued with its struggle to capitalize on the attempted positive move and once again met with some fresh supply near the $1568 region on Thursday. The pullback extended through the early part of Friday's trading action and was fueled by a combination of negative factors. Read more...

Gold Futures: Extra gains in the pipeline

Traders added almost 10.5K contracts to their open interest positions on Thursday, reversing two drops in a row, as per advanced prints from CME Group. In the same direction, volume partially offset the previous drop and increased by around 70.5K contracts. Read more...