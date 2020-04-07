Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD slides further below $1650 level

Gold Futures: Scope for extra gains

Traders added around 5.7K contracts and volume rose by nearly 61.3k contracts on Monday, according to preliminary figures from CME Group for Gold futures markets. Read more...

Gold corrects from multi-week tops, slides further below $1650 level

Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1645 region in the last hour.

The commodity failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the $1674 region, or near four-week tops and witnessed a modest intraday pullback. A further improvement in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by some strong follow-through positive move in the equity markets, was seen exerting some pressure on traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. Read more…

Forex Today: Dollar falls, gold up amid upbeat COVID-19 data, Boris' ICU stay causing concerns

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care and receiving oxygen amid complications from COVID-19. The dramatic news has sent the pound lower after previous messages from the government aimed to calm the public. Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has taken over as the UK is set to reach the peak of the disease in the coming days. Read more...