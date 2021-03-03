Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains at the mercy of US bond yields/USD price dynamics
Gold staged a goodish rebound from eight-month lows touched earlier on Tuesday and finally settled with modest gains for the first time in six sessions. Given that the recent violent selloff in the US bond market has eased, slightly oversold conditions on short-term charts turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some short-covering around the non-yielding yellow metal.
The US Treasury bond yields have been a key focal point in recent weeks amid the prospects for a faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. The upbeat US economic outlook was supported by the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the progress on the US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion relief package. The reflation trade forced investors to price in a possible uptick in inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: Fitch raises 2021 XAU/USD price forecast from $1400 to $1600
The US-based ratings agency, Fitch Ratings, announced upward revisions to its gold price forecast for 2021 and 2022, in its updated outlook.
Key takeaways: "Fitch Ratings has revised some of its metals and mining price assumptions as prices for many commodities will benefit in the short term from returning demand while the supply response remains slow and inventories are running low.” “Fitch has increased its price forecast for 2021 from $1,400 to $1,600 an ounce.“ Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides below $1730 level, erases Tuesday’s modest gains
Gold witnessed some selling during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1727 region in the last hour.
The precious metal failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from multi-month lows, instead met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and was pressured by a combination of factors. The upbeat global economic outlook remained supportive of the underlying bullish tone in the financial market. This was evident from a fresh leg up in the equity markets, which undermined demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1726.57
|Today Daily Change
|-6.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|1733.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1795.4
|Daily SMA50
|1839.57
|Daily SMA100
|1854.61
|Daily SMA200
|1860.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1738.56
|Previous Daily Low
|1707.28
|Previous Weekly High
|1816.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1726.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1719.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1714.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1695.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1682.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1745.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1757.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1776.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls from 1.21 as the dollar rises across the board
EUR/USD is back in the red, trading below 1.21 as the dollar gains ground/ The ECB reportedly sees no need for action on bond yields. Eurozone Services PMIs met expectations. US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and the US ISM Services PMI are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 ahead of UK budget
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.40 as the US dollar gains fresh ground. Traders await UK Chancellor Sunak's budget presentations, which will likely consist of extending the furlough scheme and tax hikes.
XAU/USD slides below $1730 level, erases Tuesday’s modest gains
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The underlying bullish tone was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the intraday selling.
Cardano: Screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano is trading at the apex of a descending triangle, hinting at a 28% breakdown to $0.84. The parabolic SAR points highlight the hovering overhead pressure. The upward movement is likely to be hampered at $1.26, as illustrated by the IOMAP model.
US Dollar Index sticks to gains below 91.00, looks to data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, manage to regain come buying interest and advance to the 90.90 region.