Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD slides back to lows above $1870

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides back to lows above $1870

Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are over $6 lower on the day or down around 0.4% and trading close to lows of the day in the $1870s heading into the Monday FX close at 22:00GMT. To the downside, the 50-day moving average at $1869.77 has helped provide support and ensured that the losses haven’t been even deeper, but mild gains in the US dollar have broadly kept spot gold prices on the back foot.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1875.27 Today Daily Change -4.11 Today Daily Change % -0.22 Today daily open 1879.38 Trends Daily SMA20 1851.38 Daily SMA50 1868.04 Daily SMA100 1897.69 Daily SMA200 1824.01 Levels Previous Daily High 1879.38 Previous Daily Low 1879.38 Previous Weekly High 1906.87 Previous Weekly Low 1855.28 Previous Monthly High 1965.58 Previous Monthly Low 1764.6 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1879.38 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1879.38 Daily Pivot Point S1 1879.38 Daily Pivot Point S2 1879.38 Daily Pivot Point S3 1879.38 Daily Pivot Point R1 1879.38 Daily Pivot Point R2 1879.38 Daily Pivot Point R3 1879.38

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD erases gains, drops to $1875 in a volatile session

Gold is falling modestly on Monday, on a wild trading day. XAU/USD approached again during the American session the $1900 area but after reaching $1896 turned to the downside, and fell to $1875. As of writing, it trades at $1878, near the same level it closed on Thursday.



