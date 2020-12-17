Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region

XAU/USD analysis: Reached 1,880.00
The XAU/USD exchange rate has reached the psychological level at 1,880.00. It is likely that yellow metal could continue to appreciate against the US Dollar within the following trading session. The price for gold could target the psychological level at 1,900.00 in the nearest future.
In the meantime, it is unlikely that bears could prevail in the market, and the exchange rate could decline below 1,845.00/1,860.59 range due to the support area formed by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the Fibo 23.60%. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session and shot to fresh one-month, around the $1884 region in the last hour.
The precious metal gained some strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session and has now rallied over 3.5% from two-week lows, around the $1818 region set on Monday. The strong momentum was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which tends to underpin demand for the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1886.47
|Today Daily Change
|22.07
|Today Daily Change %
|1.18
|Today daily open
|1864.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1834.01
|Daily SMA50
|1872.34
|Daily SMA100
|1907.01
|Daily SMA200
|1812.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1865.78
|Previous Daily Low
|1844.88
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1822.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1857.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1852.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1850.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1837.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1830.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1871.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1879.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1892.73
Gold: Conditions in currency and interest rates sectors showing fair price on the level 1750
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1875, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1888. An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1875, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1866, 1858 and 1850.
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1850, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1900 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1950. Read more...
