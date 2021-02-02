Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD sideway trend to continue a while longer

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD turns vulnerable below ascending trend-line support

Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1840-39 region in the last hour.

Against the backdrop of the upbeat market mood, a sudden pick up in the US dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. The latest leg down dragged the XAU/USD below a two-week-old ascending trend-line support.

Gold Price Analysis: Sideway trend to continue a while longer – OCBC

Gold (XAU/USD) continues to trade sideways as the yellow metal mostly moved in a very tight range in January, hovering from $1825 to $1875. Howie Lee, Economist at OCBC Bank, expects gold to go on trending sideways.

Key quotes: "Gold bears are quick to pounce once levels exceed $1850 and the bulls look unconvinced as well, relinquishing their positions quickly."

Gold Price Analysis: Physical demand to bolster XAU/USD in 2021 – CE

Physical demand for gold fell precipitously despite a surge in gold prices last year. But strategists at Capital Economics think that a brighter economic outlook will boost consumer demand this year and help to prop up the gold price.

Key quotes: "We suspect that physical gold demand will continue to revive throughout 2021 for two reasons. First, we anticipate a strong economic recovery in India this year, which will support physical gold demand. Second, we expect demand to return to more normal levels in China, the world's largest consumer of physical gold."