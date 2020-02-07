Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD sidelined near $1,567 amid losses in Chinese equities

Gold: Sidelined near $1,567 amid losses in Chinese equities

Gold defended key support on Wednesday, but so far, a strong bounce has remained elusive. The yellow metal bulls absorbed selling pressure near $1,548 - the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from $1,445 to $1,611 - and closed Wednesday with 0.20% gains at $1,556, snapping a two-day losing streak.

The bulls, however, are struggling for follow-through. At press time, gold is trading at $1,555 per Oz, having hit a high of $1,558 earlier today.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1567.53 Today Daily Change 1.33 Today Daily Change % 0.08 Today daily open 1566.2 Trends Daily SMA20 1564.19 Daily SMA50 1524.21 Daily SMA100 1505.58 Daily SMA200 1457.67 Levels Previous Daily High 1568.32 Previous Daily Low 1552.54 Previous Weekly High 1589.79 Previous Weekly Low 1563.46 Previous Monthly High 1611.53 Previous Monthly Low 1517.1 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1562.29 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1558.57 Daily Pivot Point S1 1556.39 Daily Pivot Point S2 1546.57 Daily Pivot Point S3 1540.61 Daily Pivot Point R1 1572.17 Daily Pivot Point R2 1578.13 Daily Pivot Point R3 1587.95

Gold pauses two-day winning streak as pre-NFP trade bleak dominates

Gold prices flash modestly weak signals while flashing $1,565.25 mark during the Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal has started showing a less reaction to the recent catalysts amid pre-NFP trade bleak. However, upcoming data from China and coronavirus updates could offer intermediate moves.

Even if the Coronavirus outbreak continues, the market’s trade sentiment remains sluggish off-late. The latest figures from China’s Health Ministry signal 31,161 infected people (versus 28,081 on Thursday) whereas the death toll reached 636 due to the fatal disease.

