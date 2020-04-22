Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD sidelined in Asia as deflation risks mount with oil price slide

Gold sidelined in Asia as deflation risks mount with oil price slide
Gold is trading largely unchanged on the day near $1,685 at press time, having faced rejection at the descending 5-day average at $1,693 early Wednesday. The US oil prices, which began the year near $61, fell into the negative earlier this week on oversupply concerns. The coronavirus pandemic has caused massive demand destruction, leading to filling up of storage tanks in the US.
At press time, the West Texas Intermediate is reporting an 80% year-to-date decline and Brent is down more than 70%. The massive crash in oil prices will likely compensate for inflationary policies adopted by the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks and cause deflation or reduction in the general price level in the global economy.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1683.09
|Today Daily Change
|-2.62
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1685.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1655.1
|Daily SMA50
|1618.6
|Daily SMA100
|1573.58
|Daily SMA200
|1529.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1697.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1661.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1679.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1675.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1683.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1665.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1644.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1628.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1702.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1718.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1738.83
Commodity Report: Gold Price Forecast – is the rally over for Gold? [Video]
Gold prices slide to a two-week low on Tuesday as traders exited profitable positions across the precious metals to offset losses in other asset classes driven by an historic crash in oil prices.
Oil prices fell by a staggering 250% on Monday – plunging below zero for the first time ever in history. Oil prices started the day trading near $20 a barrel. By the end of the day, the price had turned negative – eventually closing the trading day at -$40 a barrel.
