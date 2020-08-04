Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Short-term target revised higher to $2,100/oz

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fizzles upside momentum below $1,980

Gold prices drop to $1,973 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The precious metal again took a U-turn from $1,978 following its recovery moves from $1,960 during Monday’s late-US session. Even if the US dollar buyers seem to restrict the quote’s near-term upside, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes keep the bears away.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1976.4 Today Daily Change -0.44 Today Daily Change % -0.02 Today daily open 1976.84 Trends Daily SMA20 1867 Daily SMA50 1790.19 Daily SMA100 1728.77 Daily SMA200 1632.05 Levels Previous Daily High 1988.02 Previous Daily Low 1960.67 Previous Weekly High 1984.8 Previous Weekly Low 1900 Previous Monthly High 1984.8 Previous Monthly Low 1757.7 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1977.57 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1971.12 Daily Pivot Point S1 1962.33 Daily Pivot Point S2 1947.83 Daily Pivot Point S3 1934.98 Daily Pivot Point R1 1989.68 Daily Pivot Point R2 2002.53 Daily Pivot Point R3 2017.03

Gold: Short-term target revised higher to $2,100/oz

Analysts at Citibank forecast gold prices will reach $2,100/oz in a three month perspective and $2,300 over the next six to twelve months. They point out the record pace of ETF investor inflows, a weakening dollar and negative real yields are the primary drivers.

