Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD shoots to the VPOC of the recent range

Gold prices are back to the current range's point of control with a burst to life from the Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut of 50 basis points sending the yellow metal over 3.65% higher and US yields to record lows. At the time of writing, gold stands at $1,645.52 having travelled between a range of $1,585.30 and $1,649.33.

In an emergency meeting, the Fed cut interest rates by 50 basis points. This was followed by a press conference where Fed's chair, Jerome Powell, said the "outbreak has prompted significant moves in financial markets." Powell added, "In the weeks and months ahead we will continue to closely monitor developments and will act appropriately to support the economy."

Gold has had an interesting reaction to coronavirus. The price of gold trended steadily higher as coronavirus fears increased flows into safe haven assets. Gold advanced in every trading session par 5 across the month of February. Friday was one of those losing sessions. On Friday, despite coronavirus risks remaining high gold sold off sharply in a serious bout of profit taking. The price slipped through trend line support, testing the 50 sma before rebounding.