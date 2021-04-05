Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD shakes off bearish pressure, eyes $1,745

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD seesaws around $1,730 on Easter Monday

Gold looks to reverse the week-start drop to $1,726.31 while taking rounds to $1,728-29 during the early Monday morning in Asia. However, off in most Asian markets and a lack of major risk catalysts seem to test the gold traders off-late even as US dollar strength seems to test the bullion’s recovery moves, portrayed the last week.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1728.8 Today Daily Change -0.62 Today Daily Change % -0.04 Today daily open 1729.42 Trends Daily SMA20 1722.71 Daily SMA50 1771.11 Daily SMA100 1815.55 Daily SMA200 1859.54 Levels Previous Daily High 1730.68 Previous Daily Low 1705.84 Previous Weekly High 1733.24 Previous Weekly Low 1677.98 Previous Monthly High 1759.98 Previous Monthly Low 1676.87 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1721.19 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1715.33 Daily Pivot Point S1 1713.28 Daily Pivot Point S2 1697.14 Daily Pivot Point S3 1688.44 Daily Pivot Point R1 1738.12 Daily Pivot Point R2 1746.82 Daily Pivot Point R3 1762.96

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD shakes off bearish pressure, eyes $1,745

Gold started the week on the back foot and suffered heavy losses after it broke below the lower limit of its two-week-old range at $1,720. Following a two-day slump that saw XAU/USD lose more than 2% on its way to a three-week low of $1,678, the pair managed to stage a decisive rebound in the second half of the week. With US Treasury bond yields falling sharply and the USD struggling to find demand, gold erased all of its weekly losses and settled near $1,730.

