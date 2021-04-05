Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD shakes off bearish pressure, eyes $1,745

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD seesaws around $1,730 on Easter Monday
Gold looks to reverse the week-start drop to $1,726.31 while taking rounds to $1,728-29 during the early Monday morning in Asia. However, off in most Asian markets and a lack of major risk catalysts seem to test the gold traders off-late even as US dollar strength seems to test the bullion’s recovery moves, portrayed the last week.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1728.8
|Today Daily Change
|-0.62
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1729.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.71
|Daily SMA50
|1771.11
|Daily SMA100
|1815.55
|Daily SMA200
|1859.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1730.68
|Previous Daily Low
|1705.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1721.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1715.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1713.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1697.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1688.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1738.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1762.96
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD shakes off bearish pressure, eyes $1,745
Gold started the week on the back foot and suffered heavy losses after it broke below the lower limit of its two-week-old range at $1,720. Following a two-day slump that saw XAU/USD lose more than 2% on its way to a three-week low of $1,678, the pair managed to stage a decisive rebound in the second half of the week. With US Treasury bond yields falling sharply and the USD struggling to find demand, gold erased all of its weekly losses and settled near $1,730.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
