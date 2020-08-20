Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD sellers remain hopeful amid dollar comeback

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD up 0.5% in Asia, but gains could be short-lived

Gold is currently trading around $1,937 per ounce, representing a 0.5% gain on the day. The moderate gains seen at press time could be short-lived, as the US dollar, the biggest nemesis of gold, is witnessing an oversold bounce. The greenback picked up a bid on Wednesday after Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes dashed hopes for additional measures like yield curve control.

In addition, short duration charts have turned bearish, courtesy of Wednesday’s 3.67% decline, which violated the trendline rising from Aug. 12 and Aug. 16 lows. The downside break of the trendline is backed by a below-50 or bearish reading on the 4-hour chart relative strength index (RSI) and indicates that the bounce from the recent low of $1,863 has ended.

Read more ...

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sellers remain hopeful amid dollar comeback

Gold (XAU/USD) lost over 3.50% on Wednesday to settle at $1930, extending the fall from near $2000 level amid a solid correction staged by the US dollar across the board. The recovery in the greenback led by the strong bond auction gained traction after the US Federal Reserve’s (FOMC) July meeting minutes showed the board’s skepticism over adopting additional support measures, including the yield curve control policy. Wall Street stocks retreated from record highs, as investors flocked to the safe-haven dollar, with the FOMC minutes lacking details on the forward guidance.

Read more ...