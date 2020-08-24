Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD sellers firming up the grip below $1,938 amid risk-on mood

Gold: Sellers firming up the grip below $1,938 amid risk-on mood
Gold prices stay on the back-foot while taking rounds to the intraday low under $1,931, down 0.40% on a day, during the pre-European trading on Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal extends Friday’s bearish momentum amid broadly upbeat market sentiment.
The bullion bears the burden of improvement in risk-tone as well as the US dollar’s rise. Hopes of an early cure to the coronavirus (COVID-19), as teased by US President Donald Trump, favored S&P 500 Futures to mark the record high near 3,400. The US dollar index (DXY) also remains on the positive side while taking rounds to 93.25 as we write.
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Bull Market Correction Underway, Jackson Hole Symposium eyed
Gold is down but not out and the broader bull market isn’t over yet, according to analysts. At press time, the precious metal is trading near $1,935 per ounce, representing a 0.6% weekly loss, but is still up nearly 28% on a year-to-date basis. Prices fell by over 4% last week, having peaked at $2,075 on Aug. 7.
“Gold fell this week on the strengthening dollar post FOMC disappointment,” Giles Coghlan, Chief Currency Analyst at HYCM, told FXStreet. The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting released Wednesday dismissed “yield curve control” as one of the measures to keep borrowing costs low.
