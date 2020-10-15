Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD sellers attack $1,900 as stimulus hopes wane

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD so far, so good for the bears

So far, so good, according to Tuesday's analysis predicting weakness in the US dollar and enough strength in the price of gold to offer the bears a significant discount to get short of the precious metal.

For a quick recap, Tuesday's analysis was looking for the makings of a bullish reverse head and shoulders in the DXY, as follows:

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers attack $1,900 as stimulus hopes wane

Gold prices remain depressed, currently declining to $1,899.30, down 0.15% intraday, during the pre-Tokyo open Asian trading on Thursday. In doing so, the yellow metal fails to extend Wednesday’s recovery moves as fears of no aid package from the US gain momentum.

Additionally, worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in Europe and the UK suggest that the local lockdowns aren’t a cure to tame the pandemic, which in turn suggests national activity restrictions and challenge the risk.

