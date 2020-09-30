Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD seesaws near one week high

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers attack $1,900 as the key day begins

Gold prices tread water around $1,898/99 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal rose to the highest since September 23 the previous day before recently losing upside momentum ahead of the key events, including the US presidential debate and China PMIs. It’s worth mentioning that the precious metal bulls have earlier cheered the US dollar declines, not to forget about the market risks, on Monday and Tuesday. 

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 24.12
Today Daily Change -0.06
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 24.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.8
Daily SMA50 26.02
Daily SMA100 21.96
Daily SMA200 19.2
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.41
Previous Daily Low 23.38
Previous Weekly High 26.96
Previous Weekly Low 21.66
Previous Monthly High 29.86
Previous Monthly Low 23.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.63

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD is moving in on a familiar structure in the $1,900s

The price of gold is trading on the bid at $1,897.50 and some 0.88% higher on the day as the US dollar crumbles away. The range on the day so far has been between $1,875 and $1,898.52 as the bulls approach a key resistance area on the charts between 1908 and 1928. 

However, while some may argue that the secular bull market in precious metals is still intact as capital will continue to seek shelter from a prolonged period of negative real rates, there is more at play here pertaining to the US dollar. 

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: 2020 US Elections - Eighty Percent of success is showing up

The attractions of tonight’s first presidential debate are those of the spectacle and high-stakes sports event rather than a policy deliberation between learned contestants.

EUR/USD holds gains near 1.1750 as US election debate kicks-off

EUR/USD holds the recent gains near 1.1750, as the US Presidential election debate kicks-off on a fiery note. The US dollar wallows in multi-day lows amid cautious market mood. The spot printed its biggest single-day gain in over a month on Tuesday. 

AUD/USD eases-off 0.7150 on China PMIs, US election debate underway

AUD/USD is off the five-day high but remains well bid above 0.7100, up for the third day in a row. Markets paid little attention to upbeat Chinese official Manufacturing PMI data, as all eyes remain on the first US Presidential election debate.  

Gold buyers attack $1,900 as the key event begins

Gold seesaws near one week high after closely missing the $1,900 mark the previous day. Broad US dollar weakness helps the bullion to cheer the market’s cautious sentiment. with the US election debate underway. Brexit and virus woes weigh on market sentiment.

WTI drops to fresh lows near $39.70 ahead of API

Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil broke below the $40.00 mark per barrel and slipped back to the $39.70 region on Tuesday.

