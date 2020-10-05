Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD seesaws around $1,900 despite US Pres. Trump’s COVID-19 recovery

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD defends Friday's low

While gold (XAU/USD) has bounced up from Friday's low of $1,897, the yellow metal is still trapped in a descending channel, as seen on the 15-minute chart. A move above the top end of the triangle, currently at $1,903, would confirm a breakout and open the doors for the Oct. 2 high of $1,917.

Alternatively, acceptance below $1,897 – the lower end of the triangle – would reinforce the bearish view put forward by the hourly chart rising wedge breakdown confirmed on Friday and expose the 100-day SMA at $1,855.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD seesaws around $1,900 despite US Pres. Trump’s COVID-19 recovery

Gold prices fade the day-start uptick to $1,904.66 while declining to $1,900 amid the early Asian session on Monday. Even so, the bullion flashes 0.13% intraday gains after stepping back from a nearly two-week high on Friday. The metal has been under pressure following the news of US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus (COVID-19) infection broke. Although the latest positive updates from the US have helped S&P 500 Futures to kick-start the week on the positive side, gold buyers await fresh clues amid macro uncertainty.

