Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD seesaws around $1,730 after two-day winning streak to the weekly top

Gold Price Analysis: Slips below weekly support trendline, but still above $1,700

Gold prices drop to $1,722.80, down 0.45% on a day, during the Asian session on Friday. The bullion recently broke the weekly rising support line, now resistance. As a result, sellers can aim for a 200-HMA level of $1,707 if they manage to dominate below Wednesday’s top surrounding $1,718.75.

In a case where the precious metal remains weak under 200-HMA, $1,700 and $1,698/97 can entertain the bears ahead of recalling the weekly bottom near $1,661. Alternatively, an immediate falling trend line from Thursday’s top, at $1,730.50 now, may question the recovery moves beyond the support-turned-resistance line of $1,726.

Gold: Seesaws around $1,730 after two-day winning streak to the weekly top

Gold’s pullback from the weekly top takes rounds to $1,730 during the early Asian morning on Friday. The yellow metal earlier cheered the market’s risk-on sentiment but has failed to keep the gains recently amid mixed news.

Concerns surrounding the initial failures of Gilead’s Remdesivir, a much-hyped likely cure to the coronavirus (COVID-19), seemed to have initially challenged the previously upbeat trade sentiment. Though, speculations that the BOJ will discuss discarding bond purchase limits in its Monday meeting kept the risk aversion in check.

