Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD seesaws around $1,720 amid mixed markets, US dollar strength

Gold Price Analysis: Bull flag or rising wedge breakdown?

Gold's 4-hour chart is reporting conflicting price patterns. To start with, the pullback from the April 14 high of $1,747 to $1,700 (Friday's Asian session low) has taken the shape of a bull flag, a pause which usually accelerates the preceding bullish move. A move above the top end of the flag at $1,738 would confirm the breakout and open the doors for a convincing move above $1,750.

Further, the metal is also teasing a rising wedge breakdown, a bearish reversal pattern. The breakdown would be confirmed if the current 4-hour candle closes under $1,717. That would imply an end of the rally from $1,455 and would shift the focus to the immediate support at $1,642 (higher low created on April 8).

Gold seesaws around $1,720 amid mixed markets, US dollar strength

Gold prices step back from $1,720 to currently around $1,717 after the bounce from $1,708 failed to last long. The bullion enters Friday’s Asian session with sober market mood amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and the broad US dollar strength. Though, the latest news concerning Gilead tests is likely a promising event amid the current pessimism.

“A Chicago hospital treating severe COVID-19 patients with Gilead Sciences' antiviral medicine remdesivir in a closely watched clinical trial is seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms, with nearly all patients discharged in less than a week, STAT has learned,” said CNBC recently.

