Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD seesaws around $1,720 amid mixed markets, US dollar strength

Gold Price Analysis: Bull flag or rising wedge breakdown?
Gold's 4-hour chart is reporting conflicting price patterns. To start with, the pullback from the April 14 high of $1,747 to $1,700 (Friday's Asian session low) has taken the shape of a bull flag, a pause which usually accelerates the preceding bullish move. A move above the top end of the flag at $1,738 would confirm the breakout and open the doors for a convincing move above $1,750.
Further, the metal is also teasing a rising wedge breakdown, a bearish reversal pattern. The breakdown would be confirmed if the current 4-hour candle closes under $1,717. That would imply an end of the rally from $1,455 and would shift the focus to the immediate support at $1,642 (higher low created on April 8).
Gold seesaws around $1,720 amid mixed markets, US dollar strength
Gold prices step back from $1,720 to currently around $1,717 after the bounce from $1,708 failed to last long. The bullion enters Friday’s Asian session with sober market mood amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and the broad US dollar strength. Though, the latest news concerning Gilead tests is likely a promising event amid the current pessimism.
“A Chicago hospital treating severe COVID-19 patients with Gilead Sciences' antiviral medicine remdesivir in a closely watched clinical trial is seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms, with nearly all patients discharged in less than a week, STAT has learned,” said CNBC recently.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1709.55
|Today Daily Change
|-7.45
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|1717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1628.09
|Daily SMA50
|1611.5
|Daily SMA100
|1566.76
|Daily SMA200
|1525.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1739
|Previous Daily Low
|1708.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1690.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1609.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1720.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1703.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1690.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1673.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1752.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1765.05
