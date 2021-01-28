Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD sees muted reaction as Fed holds policy settings steady

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to keep bounce off eight-day low below $1,850, eyes US Q4 GDP

Gold eases to $1,842 during the early Asian trading on Thursday. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest in eight days on Wednesday before bouncing off $1,831. While the US Federal Reserve’s downbeat statement and hints of further negative rates from the ECB policymaker weighed on the yellow metal, cautious optimism by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell conveyed afterward seems to have triggered the latest corrective pullback. However, the bulls aren’t convinced and remain cautious ahead of the US Q4 GDP.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1837.02 Today Daily Change -3.78 Today Daily Change % -0.21 Today daily open 1840.8 Trends Daily SMA20 1870.71 Daily SMA50 1857.49 Daily SMA100 1880.14 Daily SMA200 1849.97 Levels Previous Daily High 1853.2 Previous Daily Low 1831.36 Previous Weekly High 1875.2 Previous Weekly Low 1802.8 Previous Monthly High 1906.87 Previous Monthly Low 1775.52 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1839.7 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1844.86 Daily Pivot Point S1 1830.37 Daily Pivot Point S2 1819.95 Daily Pivot Point S3 1808.53 Daily Pivot Point R1 1852.21 Daily Pivot Point R2 1863.63 Daily Pivot Point R3 1874.05

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sees muted reaction as Fed holds policy settings steady

Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have seen a very muted initial reaction to the release of the latest FOMC monetary policy decision and continue to trade just under the $1850 mark, with the price action still for now capped by the precious metal’s 200-day moving average, which sits at $1847.79. At present, gold prices are down a modest 0.3% or around $6 on the day, weighed by the stronger US dollar amid a broad deterioration in risk appetite. Focus now turns to the post-meeting press conference with FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell at 19:30GMT.

