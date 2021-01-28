Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD sees muted reaction as Fed holds policy settings steady

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to keep bounce off eight-day low below $1,850, eyes US Q4 GDP
Gold eases to $1,842 during the early Asian trading on Thursday. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest in eight days on Wednesday before bouncing off $1,831. While the US Federal Reserve’s downbeat statement and hints of further negative rates from the ECB policymaker weighed on the yellow metal, cautious optimism by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell conveyed afterward seems to have triggered the latest corrective pullback. However, the bulls aren’t convinced and remain cautious ahead of the US Q4 GDP.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1837.02
|Today Daily Change
|-3.78
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1840.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1870.71
|Daily SMA50
|1857.49
|Daily SMA100
|1880.14
|Daily SMA200
|1849.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1853.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1831.36
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1839.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1844.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1830.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1819.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1808.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1852.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1863.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1874.05
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sees muted reaction as Fed holds policy settings steady
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have seen a very muted initial reaction to the release of the latest FOMC monetary policy decision and continue to trade just under the $1850 mark, with the price action still for now capped by the precious metal’s 200-day moving average, which sits at $1847.79. At present, gold prices are down a modest 0.3% or around $6 on the day, weighed by the stronger US dollar amid a broad deterioration in risk appetite. Focus now turns to the post-meeting press conference with FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell at 19:30GMT.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
