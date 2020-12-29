Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD seems poised to climb back to $1900 mark

Is there a gold rush?

Gold has been acting pretty volatile the past couple of days. While it might not look like much on the hourly chart, the 5 minute chart shows a lot of hidden gems of what is happening in the precious metal. Since the return from the long holiday, the precious metal has been moving all over the place, attempting to break above the $1,895 resistance level.

The yellow metal has been affected by a plethora of market shenanigans, that range from the U.S. stimulus measures to the COVID-19 Vaccine, passing through the Brexit situation. On Tuesday, XAU managed to regain the positive traction and was being heavily supported by the progress on additional U.S. stimulus measures. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD seems poised to climb back to $1900 mark

Gold stalled overnight rejection slide from the $1900 mark and managed to attract some buying near a support marked by two-week-old ascending trend-line. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by renewed US dollar selling, which tends to benefit dollar-denominated commodity.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on hourly charts. The set-up supports prospects for additional gains, though the prevalent risk-on environment might cap the upside. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest gains, lacks follow-through

Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1880-79 region, up around 0.10% for the day.

Following the previous day's rejection slide from the $1900 mark, the precious metal regained positive traction on Tuesday and was being supported by progress on additional US stimulus measures. The House of Representatives voted in favour of increasing the amount of COVID-19 relief payments to qualified Americans from $600 to $2,000 on Monday. This, in turn, weighed on the greenback and was seen as a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...