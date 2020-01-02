Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD saw a bullish run in 2019

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD kicks off 2020 above $1500/oz

Gold monthly chart

Gold is trading in an uptrend above the main monthly simple moving averages (SMAs). In the last four months, the market has been trading sideways in a bull flag. If the buyers manage a convincing breakout above the 1560/1600 price zone, the market could rise towards the 1730 and 1900 resistance levels. On the flip side, if sellers break 1445 support, the yellow metal could correct down and test the 1350 and 1250 levels.

Gold trades above $1520 despite broad USD strength

The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $50 in December and closed the year at $1517. By adding more than $200 in 2019, the pair registered its largest annual gain since 2010. After starting 2020 moving sideways near $1520, the pair gained traction in the last hour and was last seen adding 0.35% on a daily basis at $1522.20.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1525.86
Today Daily Change 8.62
Today Daily Change % 0.57
Today daily open 1517.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1486.08
Daily SMA50 1480.23
Daily SMA100 1492.91
Daily SMA200 1421.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1518.25
Previous Daily Low 1516.99
Previous Weekly High 1517.4
Previous Weekly Low 1477.55
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1517.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1517.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 1516.74
Daily Pivot Point S2 1516.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 1515.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 1518
Daily Pivot Point R2 1518.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 1519.26

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

