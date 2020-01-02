Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD saw a bullish run in 2019

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD kicks off 2020 above $1500/oz

Gold monthly chart

Gold is trading in an uptrend above the main monthly simple moving averages (SMAs). In the last four months, the market has been trading sideways in a bull flag. If the buyers manage a convincing breakout above the 1560/1600 price zone, the market could rise towards the 1730 and 1900 resistance levels. On the flip side, if sellers break 1445 support, the yellow metal could correct down and test the 1350 and 1250 levels.

Gold trades above $1520 despite broad USD strength

The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $50 in December and closed the year at $1517. By adding more than $200 in 2019, the pair registered its largest annual gain since 2010. After starting 2020 moving sideways near $1520, the pair gained traction in the last hour and was last seen adding 0.35% on a daily basis at $1522.20.

