Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rose to an intraday high of 2050

Gold extends rally to fresh all-time highs above $2,050

The troy ounce of the precious metal extended its relentless rally on Wednesday and touched a fresh all-time high of $2,055 during the American trading hours. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was up 1.7% on a daily basis at $2,054.

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback continues to boost gold. With Wednesday's macroeconomic data releases from the US providing a boost to sentiment, the US Dollar Index slumped to a daily low of 92.58.

Gold price momentum accelerates as the US dollar slumps

The euro resumed the upward trend against the US dollar as investors reacted to the upbeat economic numbers from Europe. According to IHS Markit, the services PMI rose to 54.7 in July as countries in the bloc continued to reopen. The number was slightly lower than the 55.1 that analysts were expecting. It was also higher than the previous 48.3. In the same month, the composite PMI rose to 54.9 from the previous 48.5. Meanwhile, retail sales in the region rose by 1.3% in June after falling by 3.1% in the previous month.

