Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD roars higher on lower US yields

Gold roars higher on lower US yields
Gold markets powered higher overnight after a dovish Jerome Powell and poor US Initial Jobless Claims sent both US yields and the US Dollar lower. Gold rose 1.05% to $1755.50 an ounce, although it has retreated modestly to $1753.50 an ounce in Asia on profit-taking flows.
Gold is now poised to test its 50.0% Fibonacci at $1760.00 an ounce, which is also a multi-week pivot point. A daily close above that level tonight signals that the 50.0/61.80% Fibonacci retracement box has held and that a longer-term low in gold prices is now in place. All things being equal, that should signal further gains above $1800.00 an ounce next week.
Gold Elliott Wave analysis [Video]
Overview: Trading two Elliott Wave counts that can change the driection of the current trend.
Elliott Wave Gold: Wave i) or Wave (c) of iv) in progress.
Gold Trading Strategy: Waiting for Setups - See video.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to test 1.1900 as US dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927, as the bears test the 1.1900 support area amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. The technical setup remains in favor of the bulls. Eurozone Industrial Production data awaited.
GBP/USD: Bears need to crack this key support to test 100-DMA
GBP/USD extends four-day losing streak into Friday’s trading. Ascending trendline support at 1.3704 is a level to beat for the GBP bears. Bearish RSI keeps the 100-DMA target at 1.3686 on the sellers’ radars.
Gold: Bears dominate below critical 15-min resistance
Gold has enjoyed weakness in US yields this week and is drawing to a close in bullish territory. Gold is consolidating the recent weakness in both the US dollar and US yields. There are, however, prospects of a break to the downside on the 15-min time frame.
XRP price headwinds are quickly being replaced by strong tailwinds
XRP price has catapulted from a loose cup-with-handle base and tested the $1.00 psychological level for the first time in three years. The long-term outlook is bullish if the international settlements token holds vital support.
Bank to the Future: Interest rates return to market center stage
Interest rates have been this year's focus for currency valuation. American Treasury yields have climbed sharply fueling the dollar's rise. The Federal Reserve has two discrete rate policies, a repressive bond program for ...