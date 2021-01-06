Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rising bets for extra gains

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes two-month tops, challenges 61.8% Fibo. level
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1941 region and jumped to fresh two-month tops during the early European session. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1952-53 region, marking the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $2075-$1764 downfall.
The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that assisted the dollar-denominated commodity to regain traction. The precious metal has moved back into the positive territory for the third consecutive session. Read more...
Gold Futures: Rising bets for extra gains
Traders increased their open interest positions in gold futures markets by around 3.6K on Tuesday in light of preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, instead, partially reversed the previous sharp drop and went up by around 73.2K contracts.
Gold looks to $2,000/oz
Gold started the week/year on a positive footing amidst rising open interest and volume, opening the door to the continuation of the uptrend with the longer run target still at the key $2,000 mark per ounce troy. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1945 region
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-month tops and fell to an intraday low level of $1941 during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
The precious metal stalled its recent bullish momentum near the $1955 region as investors opted to take some profits off the table and wait for the results of a crucial US Senate runoff election in the state of Georgia. The outcome will determine the control of the Senate and also have a big impact on the incoming President Joe Biden's ability to pursue his preferred economic policies. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1956.72
|Today Daily Change
|7.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1949.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1876.65
|Daily SMA50
|1867.81
|Daily SMA100
|1893.66
|Daily SMA200
|1834.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1953.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1934.38
|Previous Weekly High
|1901.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|1869.32
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1945.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1941.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1938.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1926.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1919.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1956.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1964.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1975.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains as Dems lead in Georgia, ahead of ADP NFP
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.2350, the highest since 2018 as the safe-haven dollar is falling. Democrats are leading Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. ADP's jobs report is awaited.
GBP/USD extends recovery amid dollar weakness, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, extending its recovery. The dollar is down as Democrats lead in Georgia. UK PMIs, the US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls, a speech from BOE Governor Bailey, and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed.
Gold refreshes two-month tops, challenges 61.8% Fibo. level
Gold reversed an early dip and turned positive for the third consecutive session. Slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants some caution for bullish traders. Any meaningful dip towards the $1930 area might be seen as a buying opportunity.
Georgia Elections: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around
Democrats are on course to win effective control of the Senate, completing a "blue wave." Markets are set to cheer prospects of additional stimulus, coming as soon as this month.
US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.