Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rising bets for extra gains

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes two-month tops, challenges 61.8% Fibo. level

Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1941 region and jumped to fresh two-month tops during the early European session. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1952-53 region, marking the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $2075-$1764 downfall.

The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that assisted the dollar-denominated commodity to regain traction. The precious metal has moved back into the positive territory for the third consecutive session. Read more...

Gold Futures: Rising bets for extra gains

Traders increased their open interest positions in gold futures markets by around 3.6K on Tuesday in light of preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume, instead, partially reversed the previous sharp drop and went up by around 73.2K contracts.

Gold looks to $2,000/oz

Gold started the week/year on a positive footing amidst rising open interest and volume, opening the door to the continuation of the uptrend with the longer run target still at the key $2,000 mark per ounce troy. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1945 region

Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-month tops and fell to an intraday low level of $1941 during the Asian session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.

The precious metal stalled its recent bullish momentum near the $1955 region as investors opted to take some profits off the table and wait for the results of a crucial US Senate runoff election in the state of Georgia. The outcome will determine the control of the Senate and also have a big impact on the incoming President Joe Biden's ability to pursue his preferred economic policies. Read more...