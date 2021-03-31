Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rises toward $1710, next resistance above at $1720

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends recovery to the $1710 area

Gold and silver are rising more than 1% on Wednesday, recovering after posting sharp losses during two consecutive days. A modest decline in US yields, a correction of the US dollar, month-end flow, and some profit-taking favored the rebound.

XAU/USD rose further above $1700/oz and peaked at $1709, still below Tuesday's top. The recovery takes place after the yellow metal found support again around the $1675 during the Asian session.

Gold just can’t seem to breakout

Confirmed, unconfirmed, verified, and invalidated: breakouts and breakdowns are now ubiquitous. And the implications are bearish for gold.

Let’s start today’s analysis with a discussion of the key market that everyone is interested in – gold.

