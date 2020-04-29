Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rises after three-day losing streak as dollar weakens

Gold Price Analysis: Currency debasement fears could push yellow metal to all-time highs

Gold is often used as a hedge against currency debasement, making the current environment a perfect one for gold, ForexLive editor Adam Button sain in an interview with Kitco News earlier this week. Additional quotes: “Unlimited monetary policy easing, rising debt levels, inflation worries and currency debasement is what’s on gold analysts minds lately."

You can’t script it any better than this. It is the whole world doing it. It is actually better when everyone is debasing currencies at the same time because then you have these wild imbalances.

Gold rises after three-day losing streak as dollar weakens

Gold is flashing green at press time with the greenback, yellow metal's biggest nemesis, feeling the pull of gravity amid signs of risk-on in the global equities. The yellow metal is currently trading $1,711, representing a 0.16% gain on the day, having risen from $1,703 to $1,713 in the 60 minutes to 02:00 GMT. Prices fell by 0.12%, 0.96%, and 0.15% on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday, respectively - the metal's first three-day losing streak since mid-March.

Broad-based dollar weakness

The greenback is being sold across the board during Wednesday's Asian trading hours, as evidenced from the 0.30% decline in the dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against major currencies.

