Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rises after three-day losing streak as dollar weakens

Gold Price Analysis: Currency debasement fears could push yellow metal to all-time highs
Gold is often used as a hedge against currency debasement, making the current environment a perfect one for gold, ForexLive editor Adam Button sain in an interview with Kitco News earlier this week. Additional quotes: “Unlimited monetary policy easing, rising debt levels, inflation worries and currency debasement is what’s on gold analysts minds lately."
You can’t script it any better than this. It is the whole world doing it. It is actually better when everyone is debasing currencies at the same time because then you have these wild imbalances.
Gold rises after three-day losing streak as dollar weakens
Gold is flashing green at press time with the greenback, yellow metal's biggest nemesis, feeling the pull of gravity amid signs of risk-on in the global equities. The yellow metal is currently trading $1,711, representing a 0.16% gain on the day, having risen from $1,703 to $1,713 in the 60 minutes to 02:00 GMT. Prices fell by 0.12%, 0.96%, and 0.15% on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday, respectively - the metal's first three-day losing streak since mid-March.
Broad-based dollar weakness
The greenback is being sold across the board during Wednesday's Asian trading hours, as evidenced from the 0.30% decline in the dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against major currencies.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1710.32
|Today Daily Change
|2.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1708.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1678.64
|Daily SMA50
|1633
|Daily SMA100
|1586.04
|Daily SMA200
|1536.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1716.31
|Previous Daily Low
|1692.04
|Previous Weekly High
|1739
|Previous Weekly Low
|1661.18
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1701.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1707.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1694.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1681.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1670.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1719.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1729.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1743.3
