Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rises $50 over the last hours

Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500

XAU/USD bottomed at $1450, the lowest level since November and it managed to stabilise after the beginning of the American session as US stocks trimmed losses. After hitting $1520, the up move in gold lost strength. As of writing, trades at $1510, while equity prices in the US approach daily lows.

If US indexes print fresh lows, it could spark another wave of extreme volatility, potentially weakening gold if it performs the same way it did earlier on Monday. Gold recovered even as US yields moved off lows, suggesting that it is more positively correlated with risk sentiment.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends losses after largest weekly decline since 1983

The market remains on the back foot with extreme volatility while testing the 1500 mark and the 200 SMA on the daily chart. Gold stays vulnerable but bears need to overcome the 1480 support on a daily basis to reach 1440 on the way down. Resistance can be expected near 1530 and in the 1548/1557 price zone.

