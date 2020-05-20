Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rise to $1,750

Gold Futures: Scope for extra gains

Open interest in gold futures markets resumed the upside on Tuesday, rising by nearly 4.5K contracts and reversing the previous drop according to advanced data from CME Group. Volume, instead, shrunk by nearly 89.3K contracts after Monday’s build.

Gold remains firm and targets $1,800/oz. The ounce troy of gold advanced on Tuesday amidst rising open interest, which is supportive of the continuation of the underlying uptrend. That said, gold keeps its target at the $1,800 per ounce in the short-term horizon.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU rise to $1,750, forming a rising wedge

Gold's recovery from Tuesday's low of $1,726 to $1,750 has taken the shape of a rising wedge pattern on the 15-minute chart. A rising wedge comprises converging trendlines connecting higher highs and higher lows. The converging nature of trendlines is indicative of buyer exhaustion. Hence, a breakdown is considered a sign of trend change and often leads fuels a price drop to the apex or starting point of the wedge.

At press time, gold is trading at $1,748 per ounce and the support of the rising wedge is located at $1,743. A breakdown, if confirmed, would open the doors to a re-test of $1,726. Alternatively, acceptance above $1,750 would shift the focus to the recent highs near $1,765.

