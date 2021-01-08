Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD revisits 200-hour SMA support

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1900 amid T-yields rally, ahead of NFP – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) continues to feel the pull of gravity and closes in on the critical $1900 support. The narrative of reflation trades plays out, driving Treasury yields higher on expectations of higher fiscal stimulus by the Biden administration. The Fed’s view on rising inflation expectations also backs the upside in the US rates, weighing on the yieldless gold.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD revisits 200-hour SMA support

Gold is feeling the pull of gravity on Friday, with the US dollar showing signs of life amid the steepening of the treasury yield curve. The yellow metal almost tested the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) support at $1,908 soon before press time. The SMA has restricted downside multiple times since Wednesday.

