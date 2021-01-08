Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD revisits 200-hour SMA support

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1900 amid T-yields rally, ahead of NFP – Confluence Detector
Gold (XAU/USD) continues to feel the pull of gravity and closes in on the critical $1900 support. The narrative of reflation trades plays out, driving Treasury yields higher on expectations of higher fiscal stimulus by the Biden administration. The Fed’s view on rising inflation expectations also backs the upside in the US rates, weighing on the yieldless gold.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD revisits 200-hour SMA support
Gold is feeling the pull of gravity on Friday, with the US dollar showing signs of life amid the steepening of the treasury yield curve. The yellow metal almost tested the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) support at $1,908 soon before press time. The SMA has restricted downside multiple times since Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Gold eyes $1900 amid T-yields rally, ahead of NFP
