Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD reverses sharply and tumbles as stocks turn negative in Wall Street

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD reverses from above $1850 toward daily lows

Gold prices declined $20 from the weekly high it reached after US economic data. XAU/USD bottomed at $1835/oz while at the same time Wall Street tumbled and the VIX index soared.

Gold loses its shine

Metals peaked on Wednesday after a lower-than-expected reading of US inflation for January and on the back of risk appetite. It climbed to $1855, the highest level since February 2 and then bounced then lost momentum

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to lengthen the consolidation while above $1765 – Credit Suisse

Gold (XAU/USD) is expected to extend its consolidation for a while yet above $1765, strategists at Credit Suisse report.

Key quotes

“Gold outlook remains unchanged and we expect further consolidation above key price support at $1765. Big picture, we remain of the view this is a correction within the long-term bull trend, but we need to see the $1966 November high removed to suggest the core trend is indeed turning higher again for strength back to $2075 and eventually our $2300 long-term objective.”

