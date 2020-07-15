Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD revealed descending channel [Video]

Gold: The market is not quite ready (yet) for a breakout [Video]

The consolidation that has set in on gold is into its fifth session now. The latest break to multi-year highs hit $1818 a week ago, but has since stalled. We view this stalling as being a pause for breath rather than being any negative signal and still back moves for further multi-year highs above $1820 in due course. The breakout from the April to June consolidation range derived an implied target area of between $1820 (a conservative target) and $1858 over the coming weeks. The extent of this target area has yet to be seen. Given the bullish configuration of technical, we continue to expect further gains will be seen.

XAU/USD analysis: Revealed descending channel

Yesterday, the XAU/USD exchange rate revealed a short-term descending channel. During Tuesday morning, the rate was trading at 1,800.00.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the rate could re-test the lower channel line circa 1,791.00 in the nearest future.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes multi-year highs amid bullish technical set up

Gold (XAU/USD) caught a fresh bid-wave and hit the highest levels in four days at $1815.10 in the last hour, helped by a fresh leg lower in the US dollar across the board amid the risk-on market mood.

The European traders cheered the optimism over Moderna's coronavirus vaccine while the US-China escalation also offered fresh impetus to the gold bulls.