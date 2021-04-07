Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD retreats from two-week tops, slides to $1735 area

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats from two-week tops, slides to $1735 area
Gold edged lower during the Asian session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its intraday trading range, just above the $1,735 level.
The precious metal struggled to capitalize on the previous day's positive move to two-week tops and started retreating from the $1,745-46 supply zone. The US dollar found some support from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and for now, seems to have stalled its corrective fall to two-week lows. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1736.36
|Today Daily Change
|-6.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|1743.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1727.32
|Daily SMA50
|1766.33
|Daily SMA100
|1812.51
|Daily SMA200
|1859.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1727.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1738.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1734.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1731.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1720.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1713.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1749.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1756.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1768.13
Gold (XAU/USD) Elliott Wave Analysis [Video]
Gold XAU/USD & Silver XAG/USD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast
Overview: Gold, if the 1750 becomes the tested support then the market is bullish
Elliott Wave Gold: Wave i) in progress
Gold Trading Strategy: Waiting for Long trade Setups for gold and silver
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
