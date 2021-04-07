Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD retreats from two-week tops, slides to $1735 area

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats from two-week tops, slides to $1735 area

Gold edged lower during the Asian session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its intraday trading range, just above the $1,735 level.

The precious metal struggled to capitalize on the previous day's positive move to two-week tops and started retreating from the $1,745-46 supply zone. The US dollar found some support from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and for now, seems to have stalled its corrective fall to two-week lows. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1736.36 Today Daily Change -6.66 Today Daily Change % -0.38 Today daily open 1743.02 Trends Daily SMA20 1727.32 Daily SMA50 1766.33 Daily SMA100 1812.51 Daily SMA200 1859.18 Levels Previous Daily High 1745.51 Previous Daily Low 1727.3 Previous Weekly High 1733.24 Previous Weekly Low 1677.98 Previous Monthly High 1759.98 Previous Monthly Low 1676.87 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1738.55 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1734.26 Daily Pivot Point S1 1731.71 Daily Pivot Point S2 1720.4 Daily Pivot Point S3 1713.5 Daily Pivot Point R1 1749.92 Daily Pivot Point R2 1756.82 Daily Pivot Point R3 1768.13

