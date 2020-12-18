Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD retreats from monthly highs, still looking at $1900

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs clearance of $1900 barrier for further upside – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to resume its uptrend towards $1900 following the overnight corrective pullback. No breakthrough on the $900 billion stimulus package talks combined with post-Fed US dollar comeback knocked-off the metal.

However, the progress made by the US lawmakers on the aid package, with a deal likely seen before Christmas, keeps the XAU bulls hopeful. Expectations of more funds from the US Congress and the Fed are likely to bode well for gold.

Read more ...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats from monthly highs, still looking at $1900

Gold prices in the Tokyo session have fallen below a technical triangle following a bearish engulfing top established in late New York trade. The US dollar has caught a bid which is fueling some long covering elsewhere and weighing on the precious metal in what could be the beginnings of a cash-in following the prior day's post-Fed sell-off in the greenback.

''While the Fed didn't deliver on the WAM extension, the market wasn't left disappointed as this outcome was already baked into the cake,'' analysts at TD Securities explained



Read more ...