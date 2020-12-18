Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD retreats from monthly highs, still looking at $1900

Gold Price Analysis: Gold prices flatline in the $1880s with daily gains of more than 20 bucks

Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have flatlined in the $1880s in recent trade, as markets consolidate in quiet pre-Asia Pacific trade following a day of impressive gains that has seen the precious metal climb more than $20 or 1.1%.

A few key fundamental factors boosted gold’s value on Thursday. Firstly, the market’s reaction to Fed Chair Jermone Powell’s dovish post-FOMC rate decision press conference did not all happen in one go.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 25.92 Today Daily Change -0.06 Today Daily Change % -0.23 Today daily open 25.98 Trends Daily SMA20 24 Daily SMA50 24.23 Daily SMA100 25.13 Daily SMA200 21.02 Levels Previous Daily High 26.1 Previous Daily Low 25.16 Previous Weekly High 24.87 Previous Weekly Low 23.53 Previous Monthly High 26.01 Previous Monthly Low 21.9 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.74 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.52 Daily Pivot Point S1 25.39 Daily Pivot Point S2 24.8 Daily Pivot Point S3 24.45 Daily Pivot Point R1 26.33 Daily Pivot Point R2 26.69 Daily Pivot Point R3 27.28

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats from monthly highs, still looking at $1900

A weak US dollar, risk appetite and technicals boosted gold prices. The ounce peaked during the American session at $1886, the highest level since November 16. It then pulled back toward $1880.

Despite moving off high, XAU/USD is up $20 or by 1.25%. Since Tuesday it gained more than 3%. The key driver has been a decline of the US dollar across the board. The DXY dropped under 90.00 on Thursday for the first time since 2018. Commodities and emerging market currencies are also higher on Thursday.



