Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD retreats below $1,750 as Sino-American tension escalates

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest losses around $1730 region

Gold edged lower during the Asian session, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained well within the previous day's broader trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1730 region, down 0.20% for the day.

The precious metal failed to capitalize on the overnight rebound from the $1719 area, or weekly lows and witnessed some fresh selling on the last trading day of the week.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1733.56 Today Daily Change -3.31 Today Daily Change % -0.19 Today daily open 1736.87 Trends Daily SMA20 1738.81 Daily SMA50 1796.04 Daily SMA100 1832.8 Daily SMA200 1860.47 Levels Previous Daily High 1755.59 Previous Daily Low 1719.3 Previous Weekly High 1739.93 Previous Weekly Low 1676.87 Previous Monthly High 1871.9 Previous Monthly Low 1717.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1733.16 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1741.73 Daily Pivot Point S1 1718.92 Daily Pivot Point S2 1700.96 Daily Pivot Point S3 1682.63 Daily Pivot Point R1 1755.21 Daily Pivot Point R2 1773.54 Daily Pivot Point R3 1791.5

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats below $1,750 as Sino-American tension escalates

Gold refreshes intraday low to $1,732.60 while snapping the late Thursday’s corrective pullback ahead of Friday’s Tokyo open. The yellow metal took a U-turn from a fortnight high the previous day, before marking the heaviest losses in two weeks, as market sentiment soured on strong US Treasury yields. Although reflation fears seem to have propelled the yields earlier, Sino-American tussles in Alaska seem to be the latest catalyst weighing the quote.

