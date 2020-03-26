Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD retraces all of the recent sell-off

Gold: The yellow metal retraces all of the recent sell-off

The gold futures contract lost 1.65% on Wednesday, as it retraced some of its Monday's – Tuesday's rally after Sunday's Fed unlimited Quantitative Easing announcement. Yellow metal has retraced all of the recent sell-off, as it got back close to March 9 medium-term high of $1,704.30. Today gold is trading within a short-term consolidation. Read more…

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD grinds up, trades in 9-day’s highs near $1630/oz

The metal is challenging the 1636 resistance as XAU/USD trades above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. As bulls are in control a break of the above-mentioned level can lead to further gains towards the 1660 and 1700 price levels while support can be expected near 1614, 1590 and 1560 levels on the way down. Read more...