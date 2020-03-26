Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD retraces all of the recent sell-off

Gold: The yellow metal retraces all of the recent sell-off
The gold futures contract lost 1.65% on Wednesday, as it retraced some of its Monday's – Tuesday's rally after Sunday's Fed unlimited Quantitative Easing announcement. Yellow metal has retraced all of the recent sell-off, as it got back close to March 9 medium-term high of $1,704.30. Today gold is trading within a short-term consolidation. Read more…
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD grinds up, trades in 9-day’s highs near $1630/oz
The metal is challenging the 1636 resistance as XAU/USD trades above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. As bulls are in control a break of the above-mentioned level can lead to further gains towards the 1660 and 1700 price levels while support can be expected near 1614, 1590 and 1560 levels on the way down. Read more...
EUR/USD rises to 1.10 as US jobless claims top three million
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, at the highest in over a week and up over 100 pips. The US dollar is on the back foot after US jobless claims leaped by 1,053% to 3.283 million. Markets are cheering the Senate's $2 trillion fiscal package and the Fed's QE.
GBP/USD rises to 1.21 amid dollar weakness, after the BOE
GBP/USD is rising above 1.21, driven by US dollar weakness after jobless claims surged above 3 million. The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at its third meeting this month.
Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.
Gold steadily climbs back closer to 2-week tops, around $1630 region
Gold reversed an early dip to sub-$1600 levels and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1629-30 region during the early North-American session.
