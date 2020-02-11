Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD reports losses as equities trade in the green

Gold reports losses as equities trade in the green

Gold is reporting losses in Asia amid gains in equities and could snap the four-day winning streak on sustained strength in the dollar index.

The yellow metal is currently trading at session lows near $1,567, representing a 0.25% loss on the day. Prices have dived below the trendline rising from Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 lows, as seen on the hourly chart, signaling an end of the bounce from recent lows below $1,550.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1568.75 Today Daily Change -5.07 Today Daily Change % -0.32 Today daily open 1573.82 Trends Daily SMA20 1565.94 Daily SMA50 1528.55 Daily SMA100 1506.63 Daily SMA200 1460.59 Levels Previous Daily High 1577.05 Previous Daily Low 1568.06 Previous Weekly High 1594.01 Previous Weekly Low 1547.56 Previous Monthly High 1611.53 Previous Monthly Low 1517.1 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1573.62 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1571.49 Daily Pivot Point S1 1568.9 Daily Pivot Point S2 1563.99 Daily Pivot Point S3 1559.91 Daily Pivot Point R1 1577.89 Daily Pivot Point R2 1581.97 Daily Pivot Point R3 1586.88

Gold Futures faces a significant challenge at 1578.00

Gold futures have recovered some of its losses from its recent pullback after breaking the downtrend at 1562.00 and now faces another challenge at 1578.00 which is an active price point in the past, and I am expecting the same challenge this time around. My long signal is still intact but will be watching closely for any signs of a pullback.

Gold futures could continue to its next target at 1584.00 and 1593.00 if it remains above 1578.00. Support is at around 1573.00, 1568.00, and 1562.00

