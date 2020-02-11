Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD reports losses as equities trade in the green

Gold reports losses as equities trade in the green
Gold is reporting losses in Asia amid gains in equities and could snap the four-day winning streak on sustained strength in the dollar index.
The yellow metal is currently trading at session lows near $1,567, representing a 0.25% loss on the day. Prices have dived below the trendline rising from Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 lows, as seen on the hourly chart, signaling an end of the bounce from recent lows below $1,550.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1568.75
|Today Daily Change
|-5.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1573.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1565.94
|Daily SMA50
|1528.55
|Daily SMA100
|1506.63
|Daily SMA200
|1460.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1577.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1568.06
|Previous Weekly High
|1594.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1547.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1573.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1571.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1568.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1563.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1559.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1577.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1581.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1586.88
Gold Futures faces a significant challenge at 1578.00
Gold futures have recovered some of its losses from its recent pullback after breaking the downtrend at 1562.00 and now faces another challenge at 1578.00 which is an active price point in the past, and I am expecting the same challenge this time around. My long signal is still intact but will be watching closely for any signs of a pullback.
Gold futures could continue to its next target at 1584.00 and 1593.00 if it remains above 1578.00. Support is at around 1573.00, 1568.00, and 1562.00
Gold reports losses as equities trade in the green
