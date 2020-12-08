Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains well supported on Tuesday with bulls buying an earlier dip towards $1860

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prices firmly supported above $1860 despite positive vaccine updates

Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) remain well supported on Tuesday with bulls buying an earlier dip towards $1860 and pushing the precious metal back higher to around $1870. XAU/USD currently trades with gains of just under $6 or 0.3% on the day.

Will weak November payrolls support Gold?

US nonfarm payrolls disappointed in November. What does it mean for gold?

First, let’s examine the facts. As the chart below shows, total nonfarm payrolls in November 2020, rose by just 245,000, following much larger gains of 711,000 in October. What is important here is that the US economy added significantly fewer jobs than expected – economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecasted 466,000 additions. Moreover, the civilian labor force participation rate decreased from 61.7 in October to 61.5 in November.

