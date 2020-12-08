Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains well supported on Tuesday with bulls buying an earlier dip towards $1860

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prices firmly supported above $1860 despite positive vaccine updates
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) remain well supported on Tuesday with bulls buying an earlier dip towards $1860 and pushing the precious metal back higher to around $1870. XAU/USD currently trades with gains of just under $6 or 0.3% on the day.
Will weak November payrolls support Gold?
US nonfarm payrolls disappointed in November. What does it mean for gold?
First, let’s examine the facts. As the chart below shows, total nonfarm payrolls in November 2020, rose by just 245,000, following much larger gains of 711,000 in October. What is important here is that the US economy added significantly fewer jobs than expected – economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecasted 466,000 additions. Moreover, the civilian labor force participation rate decreased from 61.7 in October to 61.5 in November.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.