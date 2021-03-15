Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable to slide further, FOMC awaited

Gold where to from here
The chart below shows Gold has been in a downtrend since the 6th of January 2021. Gold has tested our long-term channel support down at 1679.37 which starts at 1822. The move lower appears to have ended as an ending diagonal pattern with an impulsive move higher a short-term correction to the yellow zone which is our 61.8 Fibonacci level of the current run-up.
We have labelled this move as (i) and (ii) for the meantime as we are expecting a move higher to 1800 as a possible wave (iii). We could still see a corrective abc or wxy from current levels but price action will confirm. Read more...
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable to slide further, FOMC awaited
Gold built on the previous session's goodish rebound from sub-$1700 levels and edged higher during the Asian session on Monday, albeit lacked any follow-through buying. The optimism over a strong global economic recovery from the pandemic remained supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets. This was seen as one of the key factors that kept a lid on the early uptick for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Meanwhile, the passage of a massive US stimulus package has been fueling inflation fears and raised doubts that the Fed will maintain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. It is worth reporting that US President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus package into law on Friday. This, in turn, resulted in a runaway rally in the US Treasury bond yields, which further collaborated to cap gains for the non-yielding metal. Read more...
Gold – Time to shine once more?
Just seven months ago, gold hit a record intra-day high of $2,075 per ounce. Finally, the yellow metal had managed to significantly exceed its old record of around $1,900 from September 2011. This rally came when higher inflation was expected, as governments around the world announced stimulus measures to address the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, there were record-low interest rates, more bond purchase programmes announced by developed world central banks, and the US dollar’s decline.
The Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a weighted basket of currencies, fell around 12% between March and August last year before levelling out. Yet gold has fallen around 18% from its record high, currently languishing just a touch above $1,700 per ounce. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1729.84
|Today Daily Change
|6.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1723.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1749.68
|Daily SMA50
|1811.64
|Daily SMA100
|1838.89
|Daily SMA200
|1860.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1728.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1699.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1710.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1717.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1705.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1688.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1677.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1745.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1763.37
