Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Remains vulnerable near 1-week lows

Gold: the corrective medium-term outlook weighs [Video]

We see near-term rallies on gold struggling to sustain traction as the corrective medium-term outlook weighs. Subsequently, in the past week, the failure to break through the resistance band $1474/$1480 seems to now be weighing on gold. Read more...

Gold Technical Analysis: Remains vulnerable near 1-week lows, just above $1455 level

Gold has been trading with a mild negative bias for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and is currently placed near one-week lows, just above the $1455 horizontal support.

Given that the commodity has been trending lower along a two-month-old descending trend-channel, the near-term set-up remains tilted in favor of bearish traders. Read more...