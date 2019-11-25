Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Remains vulnerable near 1-week lows

Gold: the corrective medium-term outlook weighs [Video]
We see near-term rallies on gold struggling to sustain traction as the corrective medium-term outlook weighs. Subsequently, in the past week, the failure to break through the resistance band $1474/$1480 seems to now be weighing on gold. Read more...
Gold Technical Analysis: Remains vulnerable near 1-week lows, just above $1455 level
Gold has been trading with a mild negative bias for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and is currently placed near one-week lows, just above the $1455 horizontal support.
Given that the commodity has been trending lower along a two-month-old descending trend-channel, the near-term set-up remains tilted in favor of bearish traders. Read more...
EUR/USD drifts down toward 1.10 amid trade hopes, German data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10 as the US and China are reportedly close a deal. The German IFO Business Climate has met expectations at 95.
GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, up on the day. Recent opinion polls have shown ongoing strength for PM Johnson's Conservatives. The party's manifesto has not rocked the boat.
USD/JPY: Bullish beyond 109.10
Japanese economy still depressed and far from a recovery. US-China trade deal´s positive signs weighing on safe-haven assets. USD/JPY technically bullish but lacking a catalyst that could send it toward 110.00.
Gold drops to near 2-week lows, below $1455 level
Gold edged lower through the early North-American session on Monday and dropped to near two-week lows, below the $1455 horizontal support in the last hour.
Crypto Today: China shortens excitement over cryptocurrencies
BTC/USD continues in panic mode and it dropped another 7.5% in the European morning. It is currently trading at $6,670 but damage at the end of the day.