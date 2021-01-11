Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable despite goodish intraday bounce

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears eyeing $1,827 as downside target – Confluence Detector

Gold has been able to stabilize after suffering a downfall late last week. The precious metal was whipsawed by a double-edged sword reaction to the special runoff elections in Georiga. Democrats won effective control of the Senate, allowing them to pass multi-trillion relief packages – thus boosting XAU/USD.

On the other hand, the prospects of higher government debt sent investors fleeing from bonds, resulting in higher returns on Treasuries. Gold reacted with a downfall. Moreover, the Federal Reserve seems reluctant to jump to the rescue, at last for now. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains vulnerable despite goodish intraday bounce

Gold stalled its recent bearish slide to over one-month lows and staged a goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the $1820 support area. The commodity was last seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the $1850 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

Given Friday's bearish break below rising wedge support, the near-term bias seems tilted in favour of bearish traders. Moreover, the commodity's inability to capitalize on the attempted recovery suggests that the downtrend might still be far from being over. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to gun towards $2,000 over 2021 – TDS

Gold (XAU/USD) plunged more than 4 percent on Friday. The yellow metal has swung wildly since the start of the new year – first surging to a high of $1,959 out of the gate in 2021, then dropping to a low of $1,828/oz. However, the bullish story may not be over yet, in the opinion of Bart Melek, Head of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities.

Key quotes: "Given that vaccine programs in the US and through many parts of the world are very much behind schedule and the pandemic is raging, economic conditions will remain weak for a while longer. This suggests that yields may not move as high as some gold traders seem to be betting, which may be good news for gold prices." Read more...