Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable despite goodish intraday bounce

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears eyeing $1,827 as downside target – Confluence Detector
Gold has been able to stabilize after suffering a downfall late last week. The precious metal was whipsawed by a double-edged sword reaction to the special runoff elections in Georiga. Democrats won effective control of the Senate, allowing them to pass multi-trillion relief packages – thus boosting XAU/USD.
On the other hand, the prospects of higher government debt sent investors fleeing from bonds, resulting in higher returns on Treasuries. Gold reacted with a downfall. Moreover, the Federal Reserve seems reluctant to jump to the rescue, at last for now. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains vulnerable despite goodish intraday bounce
Gold stalled its recent bearish slide to over one-month lows and staged a goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the $1820 support area. The commodity was last seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the $1850 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Given Friday's bearish break below rising wedge support, the near-term bias seems tilted in favour of bearish traders. Moreover, the commodity's inability to capitalize on the attempted recovery suggests that the downtrend might still be far from being over. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to gun towards $2,000 over 2021 – TDS
Gold (XAU/USD) plunged more than 4 percent on Friday. The yellow metal has swung wildly since the start of the new year – first surging to a high of $1,959 out of the gate in 2021, then dropping to a low of $1,828/oz. However, the bullish story may not be over yet, in the opinion of Bart Melek, Head of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities.
Key quotes: "Given that vaccine programs in the US and through many parts of the world are very much behind schedule and the pandemic is raging, economic conditions will remain weak for a while longer. This suggests that yields may not move as high as some gold traders seem to be betting, which may be good news for gold prices." Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1839.26
|Today Daily Change
|-8.68
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1847.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1884.98
|Daily SMA50
|1868.93
|Daily SMA100
|1892.3
|Daily SMA200
|1839.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1917.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1828.27
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1828.27
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1862.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1883.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1811.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1775.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1722.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1900.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1953.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1990.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions as hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable despite goodish intraday bounce
Gold stalled its recent bearish slide to over one-month lows and staged a goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the $1820 support area. The commodity was last seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the $1850 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin correction will spur buyer action
Crypto market participants expected Bitcoin and altcoins to correct after exceeding $30K, but in fact, profit-taking started after $40K. The 46% rise since the beginning of the year has created a huge demand for profit-taking by market participants with short-term targets.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 91.00
After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 last Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain (now) important buying attention and extends the move past the 90.00 level o Monday.